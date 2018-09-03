EL DORADO -- A man reported to the Union County sheriff's office that his pet ball python was stolen from his home in Strong on Friday.

According to the police report, the man said he purchased the python around 3 p.m. Friday at Union Kennel in El Dorado and noticed it was missing around 6 p.m. He was keeping the python in an aquarium without a top, saying he felt the top would be unnecessary because it was a deep aquarium. He reported no other property as missing.

Immediately afterward, a sheriff's deputy responded to another call about a snake in Strong, at the Christopher Homes apartments. Someone there reported that a snake had been seen in the yard of the apartments.

When the deputy arrived, he determined that the snake was a rattlesnake, not the python.

