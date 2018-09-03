Samir Duenez scored the winning run on a wild pitch with one out in the 10th inning as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals defeated the Arkansas Travelers 4-3 on Sunday before 5,804 at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

With the score tied 2-2, Arkansas' Logan Taylor hit an RBI single, driving in Kyle Lewis in the top of the ninth before the Naturals tied it in the bottom of the inning when Jecksson Flores hit a home run.

The teams also matched runs in the sixth inning. Dario Pizzano hit a home run with two outs in the top of the inning to give the Travelers a 2-1 lead, but Nick HNeath scored on Kelvin Gutierrez's ground out to even it for the Naturals.

Joey Curletta's RBI double in the top of the first brought in Eric Filia, who finished 2 for 3, for the Travelers.

Erick Mejia, who went 2 for 4, scored on Alex Liddi's groundout to make it 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth for the Naturals.

Andres Machado (2-3) pitched a third of an inning to earn the victory for the Naturals.

