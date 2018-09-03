GOLF

Ancer in the lead

Abraham Ancer of Mexico opened with three consecutive birdies on his way to a 6-under 65 to take a one-shot lead over a familiar figure going into the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship at Norton, Mass. It wasn't Tiger Woods, but the guy playing with him -- Bryson DeChambeau, who is coming off a four-shot victory in the first FedEx Cup playoff event and shot 63 on Saturday while playing with Woods for the first time in a tournament. DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton (69) were one shot behind. It figures to be another frantic Labor Day finish today on the TPC Boston. Ancer was at 13-under 200. Ten players were within four shots of the lead, a group that includes Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. Woods shot 69 and was six back. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) and Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) were tied for 67th at 2 over. Cook shot 75 and Landry 71.

Hickok wins DAP

Kramer Hickok completed a wire-to-wire victory in the DAP Championship at Beechwood, Ohio, beating Hunter Mahan and Matt Jones by three strokes Sunday in the second of four Web.com Tour Finals events. Playing to improve his PGA Tour status after earning one of 25 cards from the Web.com Tour's regular-season money list, Hickok shot his second consecutive 2-under 68 to finish at 14-under 266. He matched the Canterbury Golf Club record Thursday with a 63 and had a 67 on Friday. Six-time PGA Tour winner Mahan and Jones each shot 67. Sangmoon Bae, a two-time PGA Tour winner, tied for sixth at 9 under after a 70. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for 47th at even par after a 70.

Alex takes Portland

Marina Alex rallied to win the Cambia Portland Classic at Portland, Ore., for her first LPGA Tour title, closing with a 7-under 65 on Sunday for a four-stroke victory over Georgia Hall. The 28-year-old former Vanderbilt star gave caddie Travis Wilson his second consecutive victory in the event. Wilson has teamed with Alex while regular boss Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) is preparing for the birth of her first child. Hall had a 75. Japan's Ayako Uehara was third at 13 under after a 69. Australia's Minjee Lee, two strokes behind playing partner Hall entering the round, had a 77 to finish fourth at 11 under. Lexi Thompson shot 70 to tie for ninth at 7 under in her third event following a three-week break for emotional and mental fatigue. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for 14th at 6 under after a 72.

McCarron defends title

Scott McCarron had a one-hop ace on the par-3 14th and closed with a birdie Sunday to successfully defend his title in the PGA Tour Champions' Shaw Charity Classic at Calgary, Alberta. McCarron shot a 7-under 63 for a one-stroke victory over Scott Parel, Joe Durant and Kirk Triplett at Canyon Meadows. McCarron finished at 15-under 195. Durant, the second-round leader after a 63, shot 67. Parel, the Boeing Classic winner last week in Washington, birdied the last for a 62. Triplett had a 65. Miguel Angel Jimenez was fifth at 13 under after a 67. Glen Day (Little Rock) was tied for 13th at 7 under after a 68.

Olesen makes team

Thorbjorn Olesen has claimed the final automatic qualification spot on the European Ryder Cup team after Matthew Fitzpatrick failed to win the Made in Denmark Open at Aarhus, Denmark, on Sunday. Englishman Fitzpatrick needed to overturn a six-shot deficit to leader Lee Westwood going into the final round but came up short despite shooting an impressive six-under par 66 to end the tournament at 16 under. When South African Erik van Rooyen took the clubhouse lead at 18 under shortly after, it became official that Fitzpatrick would not be an automatic pick on Thomas Bjorn's team. Olesen, also playing in the tournament, finished at 11 under, but was never under threat unless Fitzpatrick won. He will represent Europe in Paris at the end of September. Fitzpatrick could still make the team when Bjorn names his four wildcard picks on Wednesday. US captain Jim Furyk announces the first three of his four wildcard picks on Tuesday. Pep Angles (Central Arkansas) was tied for 27th at 10 under after a 71.

FOOTBALL

Gates re-signs

Tight end Antonio Gates has re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers for his 16th season. The Chargers announced a one-year deal Sunday with Gates, the leading receiver in franchise history. The Chargers bade farewell to Gates in April, saying they wouldn't bring back the 38-year-old tight end. Their plans changed in May when starting tight end Hunter Henry (Arkansas Razorbacks) tore a knee ligament during offseason workouts and was lost for the season.

Broncos waive Lynch

John Elway cut ties with his biggest draft bust Sunday when he waived quarterback Paxton Lynch less than 24 hours after including him on the Denver Broncos' 53-man roster. Lynch was jettisoned after the Broncos were awarded quarterback Kevin Hogan off waivers from Washington. Elway once viewed the athletic but raw Lynch as a future franchise quarterback, moving up in the 2016 NFL draft to select the Memphis star with the 26th overall pick in the first round. Lynch was beaten out twice by seventh-rounder Trevor Siemian for the starting job and lost out to Chad Kelly this summer in a bid to serve as free agent Case Keenum's backup.

Season over for RB

San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon has suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice. McKinnon got hurt Saturday in his first day of team drills since injuring his right calf Aug. 9. An MRI determined he tore his ACL in his right knee and he will miss the entire season. The 49ers were counting heavily on McKinnon this season after signing him to a four-year, $30 million contract in free agency. The 49ers now have three healthy running backs on the roster in Matt Breida, Alfred Morris and Raheem Mostert.

Mack's big contract

Armed with a record extension after a blockbuster trade, Khalil Mack is looking forward to a fresh start with the Chicago Bears. The two-time All-Pro said he is "glad I'm here" and "blessed" after a contract holdout with the Oakland Raiders ended with the star pass rusher getting dealt in a massive move on Saturday. Mack's arrival could be a game changer for a franchise with four consecutive last-place finishes in the NFC North. The Bears paid a big price, giving him a six-year, $141 million extension that guarantees $90 million. That made him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, a day after the Rams' Aaron Donald agreed to a six-year, $135 million deal, with $87 million guaranteed.

