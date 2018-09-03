An Arkansas man was killed in a gunfight Sunday afternoon that stemmed from a legal dispute over a mobile home, authorities said, and one person has been arrested.

According to a news release from the St. Francis County sheriff's office, deputies were called to the residence in the Heth community about 4:45 p.m.

Donald Dishon was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, the release states. He was taken by helicopter from the scene but later died.

Authorities said an investigation revealed Dishon and the suspected shooter, 45-year-old Travis Pulliam, had been involved in a legal dispute over a mobile home Dishon had bought from Pulliam. According to the news release, Pulliam had recently regained possession of the residence "through court proceedings."

On Sunday, an armed Dishon confronted people hired by the 45-year-old to clean the trailer with a gun and made them leave, the sheriff's office said. Pulliam was called to the home, and a gunfight started when he arrived, witnesses said.

Dishon was struck in the back as he was running away, the release states. The sheriff's office said Pulliam then approached the injured man as he was lying on the ground and fired additional rounds.

The Heth resident was taken into custody at the scene. Records show he was being held at the St. Francis County jail Monday morning on a first-degree battery charge, and no bail had been set.

The sheriff's office said "charges are likely to be upgraded since the victim died."