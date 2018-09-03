Stabbing blamed on sleep interruptions

Police said a Little Rock woman stabbed a man after he woke her up Sunday.

Maxcine Jenkins, 57, stabbed a man in the hand with a knife early in the morning, according to a police report.

Jenkins told officers that the man was intoxicated, that she had told him to leave her alone and that she had stabbed him when he wouldn't.

Little Rock police arrested her near the 6300 block of Colonel Glenn Road and transported her to the Pulaski County jail, where she remained Sunday evening with no bail set.

LR police say driver tried to hit woman

A Little Rock man tried to run over his child's mother Friday during an argument, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested Marcus Mixon, 47, on Friday after he tried to strike the woman with his car, according to the report. Mixon initially fled the area, but was captured when he returned, police said.

Mixon denied trying to run the woman over, according to the report.

Officers charged Mixon with aggravated assault and transported him to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained without bail as of Sunday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Metro on 09/03/2018