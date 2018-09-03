MEN'S GOLF

Garza leads Arkansas 4th-place finish

Luis Garza of the University of Arkansas fired a final-round 64 to lead the Razorbacks to a fourth-place finish at The Carmel Cup in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Garza finished with a 54-hole total of 201 with rounds of 68, 64 and 69, finishing tied for third and two strokes back of Matthew Wolff of Oklahoma State. Garrett Reband of Oklahoma was second with a 200.

The Razorbacks posted a three-round total of 1,052 after shooting a final-round 349. Oklahoma won the tournament with a 1,034. Georgia was second at 1,036, and Oklahoma State was third at 1,045.

Mason Overstreet of the Razorbacks tied for 13th with a 210 after shooting a 72 on the final day.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

ASU edges Oral Roberts

Bailey Gellis scored in the 40th minute to give Arkansas State University (3-0-2) a 1-0 victory over Oral Roberts on Sunday in Tulsa.

The Red Wolves won despite being outshot 20-8 and losing on corner kicks 6-2. Kelsey Ponder made nine saves for the Red Wolves.

Harding loses to Missouri Western

Harding University lost 2-1 to Missouri Western in the MIAA/GAC Challenge on Sunday in Searcy.

Ashley Mathis and Cassidy Menke scored in the 42nd and 48th minute for Missouri Western (1-1-0). Bethan Sutherland scored for Harding (0-2-0) in the 67th minute

Ashton Springer made six saves for Harding.

OBU falls to Emporia State

Jacki Martinez and Emily Goodrow scored in the 27th and 42nd minute to give Emporia State (2-0-0) a 2-0 victory over Ouachita Baptist University at the MIAA/GAC Challenge on Sunday in Searcy.

Erin Webster made six saves for Ouachita Baptist (1-1-0), which was outshot 14-12.

Hendrix falls in overtime

Kiersten Ehler scored in the final minute of overtime to give Texas-Tyler (1-0-0) a 3-2 victory over Hendrix College (1-1-0) on Sunday in Conway.

Sydney Blevins scored in the 79th minute for Hendrix to tie the game 2-2. Mary Helen VanHoy opened the scoring for Hendrix in the 10th minute before Kaelyn Steitz scored in the 12th minute and Mariah Harmon scored in the 77th minute for Texas-Tyler.

Laycee Carpenter made six saves for Hendrix, which was outshot 17-11.

MEN'S SOCCER

Ozarks falls in overtime

The University of the Ozarks lost 2-1 in overtime to Birmingham Southern in Birmingham, Ala.

Ryo Elliott scored in the 96th minute to give Birmingham Southern the victory. Bryce Young of the Ozarks tied the game at 1-1 in the 25th minute.

Logan Valestin made five saves for the Ozarks (0-2). Ozarks lost despite outshooting Birmingham Southern 19-12.

Sports on 09/03/2018