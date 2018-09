A "suspicious death" in Little Rock on Monday is now being investigated as a homicide, police say.

The department said on Twitter that officers responded to a residence on Old Forge Court around 8 a.m.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the agency announced that the death has been "determined to be a homicide." The victim was a white female, police said. She was not identified.

No further information was available Monday night.

The killing is the 25th reported in Arkansas' capital city this year.