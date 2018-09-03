HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man was arrested on felony charges Thursday evening, accused of threatening to kill his 71-year-old wife and 26-year-old grandson after previously chasing his wife around with a machete.

Tracy Edwin Buttrum, 52, of 135 Hammond Drive, was taken into custody at his residence shortly before 5:30 p.m. and charged with two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, punishable by up to six years in prison.

He was arraigned Friday morning via video.

