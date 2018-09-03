Aug. 23

Casey Lee Donaldson, 33, and Elizabeth Paige DeJohn, 21, both of Springdale

Edgar Eduardo Garcia, 35, and Rosana Michel Solis, 34, both of Springdale

Marino Lopez Santiago, 22, and Ruby Esmeralda Alvarez, 18, both of Springdale

Cory Matthew Meares, 30, and Ryann Erika Jean Lockhart, 37, both of Fayetteville

Keith Edward Shermantine, 24, and Ashley Dawn Wright, 37, both of Lincoln

Phillip Bradford Thompson, 26, and Skyler Lorraine Branham, 24, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Jose Alfredo Villarreal, 34, and Haley Daun Greenlee, 26, both of Fayetteville

Dean Alexander Welter, 37, and Shelby Renee Young, 22, both of Bella Vista

Aug. 24

Luke Nelson Branham, 20, and Andrea Elizabeth Baez Gonzalez, 20, both of Fayetteville

Rafael Montra Buford, 29, and CynQuala Ireann Matthews, 26, both of Fayetteville

Roland Harvey Cossey, 55, Springdale, and Darla Faye Stanley, 55, Bentonville

Antonio Garcia-Vargas, 33, Summers, and Stephanie Avila-Gonzalez, 22, Madill, Okla.

Kaid David Hurd, 20, and Katelyn Blaine Parker, 18, both of Fayetteville

Linton Kabinmeto, 35, and Brenda John, 29, both of Rogers

Nicholas Ryan Reynolds, 31, and Acacia Rae Jones, 29, both of Springdale

Jack Stewart Scroggins, 36, and Amy Suzanne Gourley, 34, both of Prairie Grove

Jeremy Herrick Simon, 38, and Doris Grace McConnaughey, 39, both of Fayetteville

Gregory Scott Sutton, 43, Farmington, and Jessica Diane Barr, 35, Winslow

Aug. 27

Jonathan Luis Alvarez Velazquez, 29, and Irasema Encarnacion Otero, 48, both of Springdale

Bryson Jonathan Duffy, 22, and Shyla Annamarie Patton-Franks, 21, both of Prairie Grove

Fernando Franco Ortega, 42, and Sandra Resendiz Hernandez, 39, both of Springdale

Grant Marcus Koettel, 33, and Audrey Clair Carmichael, 26, both of Springdale

Houston Lee Pruitt, 26, and Michelle Denise Caldera, 22, both of Springdale

Abtain Titus, 59, and Kilong Titus, 54, both of Springdale

Ritchie Don Weaver, 46, and Kimberly Sue Conrad, 45, both of Prairie Grove

Aug. 28

Joseph Dale Bearden Jr., 33, and Tonya Lee Garbers, 44, both of West Fork

Joseph Thaddeus Ferguson, 23, and Lauren Alexandria Hampton, 23, both of Fayetteville

Frankie Garcia, 21, and Vanessa Denise Sanchez, 23, both of Rogers

Robert Charles Kramer, 51, and Gretchen Melinda Crotts, 40, both of Fayetteville

Eddie Dean McConnell, 59, and Deborah Dianne Washington, 48, both of Fayetteville

Edgar Alejandro Ramirez, 23, and Emily Kristen DeVore, 23, both of Fayetteville

Aug. 29

Raul Francisco Aldaco, 22, and Dulce Maria Rico-Garcia, 22, both of Springdale

Oscar Rene Franco, 41, and Romina Nunez, 27, both of Springdale

Kory Joseph Gann, 27, and Nicole Sarah Hutcheson, 23, both of Springfield, Mo.

Pablo Lawrence Valencia, 34, and Alada Lee Campbell, 29, both of Fayetteville

Korey Michael Vaughn, 23, and Paola Mariel Monterroso Diaz, 25, both of Springdale

NW News on 09/03/2018