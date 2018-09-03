Aug. 23
Casey Lee Donaldson, 33, and Elizabeth Paige DeJohn, 21, both of Springdale
Edgar Eduardo Garcia, 35, and Rosana Michel Solis, 34, both of Springdale
Marino Lopez Santiago, 22, and Ruby Esmeralda Alvarez, 18, both of Springdale
Cory Matthew Meares, 30, and Ryann Erika Jean Lockhart, 37, both of Fayetteville
Keith Edward Shermantine, 24, and Ashley Dawn Wright, 37, both of Lincoln
Phillip Bradford Thompson, 26, and Skyler Lorraine Branham, 24, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Jose Alfredo Villarreal, 34, and Haley Daun Greenlee, 26, both of Fayetteville
Dean Alexander Welter, 37, and Shelby Renee Young, 22, both of Bella Vista
Aug. 24
Luke Nelson Branham, 20, and Andrea Elizabeth Baez Gonzalez, 20, both of Fayetteville
Rafael Montra Buford, 29, and CynQuala Ireann Matthews, 26, both of Fayetteville
Roland Harvey Cossey, 55, Springdale, and Darla Faye Stanley, 55, Bentonville
Antonio Garcia-Vargas, 33, Summers, and Stephanie Avila-Gonzalez, 22, Madill, Okla.
Kaid David Hurd, 20, and Katelyn Blaine Parker, 18, both of Fayetteville
Linton Kabinmeto, 35, and Brenda John, 29, both of Rogers
Nicholas Ryan Reynolds, 31, and Acacia Rae Jones, 29, both of Springdale
Jack Stewart Scroggins, 36, and Amy Suzanne Gourley, 34, both of Prairie Grove
Jeremy Herrick Simon, 38, and Doris Grace McConnaughey, 39, both of Fayetteville
Gregory Scott Sutton, 43, Farmington, and Jessica Diane Barr, 35, Winslow
Aug. 27
Jonathan Luis Alvarez Velazquez, 29, and Irasema Encarnacion Otero, 48, both of Springdale
Bryson Jonathan Duffy, 22, and Shyla Annamarie Patton-Franks, 21, both of Prairie Grove
Fernando Franco Ortega, 42, and Sandra Resendiz Hernandez, 39, both of Springdale
Grant Marcus Koettel, 33, and Audrey Clair Carmichael, 26, both of Springdale
Houston Lee Pruitt, 26, and Michelle Denise Caldera, 22, both of Springdale
Abtain Titus, 59, and Kilong Titus, 54, both of Springdale
Ritchie Don Weaver, 46, and Kimberly Sue Conrad, 45, both of Prairie Grove
Aug. 28
Joseph Dale Bearden Jr., 33, and Tonya Lee Garbers, 44, both of West Fork
Joseph Thaddeus Ferguson, 23, and Lauren Alexandria Hampton, 23, both of Fayetteville
Frankie Garcia, 21, and Vanessa Denise Sanchez, 23, both of Rogers
Robert Charles Kramer, 51, and Gretchen Melinda Crotts, 40, both of Fayetteville
Eddie Dean McConnell, 59, and Deborah Dianne Washington, 48, both of Fayetteville
Edgar Alejandro Ramirez, 23, and Emily Kristen DeVore, 23, both of Fayetteville
Aug. 29
Raul Francisco Aldaco, 22, and Dulce Maria Rico-Garcia, 22, both of Springdale
Oscar Rene Franco, 41, and Romina Nunez, 27, both of Springdale
Kory Joseph Gann, 27, and Nicole Sarah Hutcheson, 23, both of Springfield, Mo.
Pablo Lawrence Valencia, 34, and Alada Lee Campbell, 29, both of Fayetteville
Korey Michael Vaughn, 23, and Paola Mariel Monterroso Diaz, 25, both of Springdale
