A 33-year-old woman died Monday in a head-on collision on a bridge in Arkansas, authorities said.

State police said the crash happened at 6 p.m. on the Arkansas 84 bridge in Malvern.

April Ford, 45, of Hot Springs was driving a 2011 Dodge Nitro west when the SUV veered off the highway in a curve, according to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report.

Troopers wrote that the vehicle swerved back onto the road, crossed the centerline and hit a 2009 Chevrolet HHR traveling east.

The Chevrolet driver, identified as Kristiana Williamson of Alma, suffered fatal injuries, the report states.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 320 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.