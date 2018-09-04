Authorities have identified the Little Rock woman whose death Monday is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers were called shortly after 8 a.m. to a home on Old Forge Court, where they found 56-year-old Margaret Clevenger unresponsive and suffering from severe injuries, according to a news release from the city's Police Department.

Her husband told authorities he found her on the floor when he returned home.

Clevenger was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center, where doctors pronounced her dead. Her body was taken to the state Crime Lab for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, police said.

The release states her 58-year-old husband was questioned at the police station and released without charges, "pending further investigation."

The killing is the 25th reported in Arkansas' capital city this year.