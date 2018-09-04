A 41-year-old Arkansan died after his vehicle struck a vehicle that failed to yield at a stop sign Saturday, state police said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Arkansas 118 and Arkansas 135 in Poinsett County shortly after 6:30 a.m.

According to a preliminary report, Rickey Russell of Lepanto was headed south on 135 when his 2006 Ford hit a 2016 Volvo traveling west on 118. The Volvo didn't yield at a stop sign at the highways' intersection, the report noted.

Russell was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The Volvo's driver, who was not named, was not hurt.

State police said the road was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.

According to preliminary data, at least 320 people have died in wrecks on state roads this year.