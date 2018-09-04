Incoming freshman attending the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith can lock in their tuition rate for up to four years under a new program announced Tuesday.

The first group of eligible freshmen will be the class that enters in the fall 2019 semester. Current, transfer and readmitted students are not eligible at this time.

The fixed tuition program is called the “UAFS Promise.” It will give students a flat tuition rate for up to four years — as long as they remain on track to graduate within the timeframe of their degree program. Most bachelor’s degree programs take four years.

The average full-time student carrying 15 credit hours per semester pays $7,127.50 in tuition and mandatory fees for two semesters for the 2018-2019 academic year, according to rates approved by the University of Arkansas board of trustees earlier in the year.

The university has about 6,626 students, according to the Arkansas Department of Higher Education.