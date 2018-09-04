Arkansas State Coach Blake Anderson confirmed that transfer receiver Dahu Green will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken left ankle in the second quarter of Saturday's 48-21 victory against Southeast Missouri State.

"All indications are that it's going to need surgery and that we'll lose him for the year, which we hate," Anderson said on the Sun Belt Conference's weekly coaches teleconference Monday morning. "[Green's] one of the most dynamic guys we've got on our field."

Green, one of 11 receivers with a reception Saturday, was sidelined for the entire 2017 season to complete the NCAA's transfer requirements over his move from Oklahoma to Arkansas State University in the summer of 2017.

The school plans to apply for a medical redshirt for Green, a redshirt junior. Should the request proceed without complication, Green would return his full eligibility for this season.

"Yeah, we'll absolutely try to get that year back," Anderson said. "He'll deserve it. He's only played in a portion of one game. He definitely has a career at the next level once he's healthy and playing at the level that he's capable of. I hate that we're losing him, but we'll get him well and get him back on the field next fall."

A 6-5 threat, Green was targeted twice and made his first two career receptions at Arkansas State for 23 yards before the injury forced an early exit in the second quarter.

Green played in 16 games as a Sooner, including seven as a true freshman in 2015 and nine as a sophomore in 2016, mostly on special teams.

Sports on 09/04/2018