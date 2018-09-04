Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto and fan Kyle Olding swapped shirts Monday. Olding gave Votto a T-shirt that said, “Votto for President.” Votto, a native Canadian who would not be able to run for president, gave Olding a signed jersey that said, “More like Prime Minister!”

"When Joey Votto asks for your shirt, just go with it."

That bit of sage advice comes from the Cincinnati Reds' Twitter account after an interaction between the team's first baseman and a fan garnered some good-natured attention.

Kyle Olding was attending a Reds game in a T-shirt that read "Votto for President." Votto noticed and began to talk to the fan. A trade was apparently agreed upon, though it's not clear whether Olding knew what Votto had in mind.

When your favorite Major League Baseball player asks you for your shirt, you give it to him, or at least that's what Olding decided in that moment.

Votto returned and gave Olding his jersey, signed with "More like Prime Minister!" as Votto is famously born Canadian and therefore can't become president. At least not unless that rule changes.

Whatever the case, it seems like Votto has secured himself a lifelong fan's vote and the adoration of the internet for this act of selfless kindness and fan appreciation.

"A memory I'll never forget!" Olding said in a reply to the Reds' tweet.

Brash Braylon

The Big Ten Network announced Monday that analyst Braylon Edwards will be suspended indefinitely for violating the network's social-media guidelines. Edwards tweeted, then deleted, harsh criticism of Michigan's football team Saturday night after the Wolverines lost 24-17 to Notre Dame.

Edwards, a former All-America wide receiver at Michigan, criticized offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz, calling him "weak," and said Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is "scared." Edwards went on to tweet, "f*g Michigan offense so predictable ... Michigan football is sadly one thing ... Trash."

Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh responded at his Monday news conference by saying the tweet is not factual and that the message did not come from anybody inside the program.

"There's nobody in our program who thinks those things about any player on our team, let alone the two players that he described," Harbaugh said. "On the other level, it's disappointing that a member of the Big Ten Network would choose to attack the character of two of our players. That's disappointing.

"And, I would say that if somebody wants to attack the character of anybody on the ballclub, come after me, not our youngsters."

Edwards tweeted again Monday after the news conference, criticizing Michigan's record on the road against ranked opponents.

"So funny that everyone is worried my tweet as opposed to the real issue, 0-17 on the road against ranked opponents, 1-6 against rivals and the one win was against a 3-9 MSU. Last thing i will ask and really think about this before you get mad...is Michigan better than Iowa?" Edwards tweeted.

Edwards joined the Big Ten Network in the summer of 2017 and has a history with Harbaugh outside of their Michigan connection. Harbaugh coached Edwards with the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 before Edwards was eventually released by the organization.

SPORTS QUIZ

How many times in his eight-season NFL career did Braylon Edwards go over 1,000 yards receiving?

ANSWER

Once. Edwards had 1,289 yards receiving for the Cleveland Browns in 2007.

Photo by AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Braylon Edwards

Sports on 09/04/2018