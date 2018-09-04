ROGERS — The annual Beaver Lake Cleanup will be Sept. 22 on all areas of the reservoir.

Volunteers are needed to pick up litter along the shoreline in the morning. Lunch and prize drawings take place at noon at the Grand Shelter inside Prairie Creek park. The Army Corps of Engineers and Benton County Solid Waste District host the cleanup.

Individuals and groups may pick up trash bags after 8 a.m. at Prairie Creek, Dam Site, Rocky Branch and Hick-

ory Creek parks. Volunteers also get a ticket for the lunch and prizes, plus a souvenir shirt.

Information is available at check-in about areas of the lake that need cleaning. Places where roads end at the lake always need sprucing up. There’s a contest for the most unusual item found during the cleanup. There are categories for youths and adults. A prize is awarded in each category.

There’s a big need for volunteers with boats to transport other volunteers around the lake. Boat own-

ers may contact Alan Bland, park ranger, 479-636-1210, extension 1705. Indicate the size of boat and the number of volunteer that can be shuttled per trip. Volunteer boat captains get a special thank you gift.

Volunteers are asked not to dig up litter items, or pick up tires or large chunks of Styrofoam. Instead, note where these items are located so rangers can pick them up later.

For more information about the cleanup, call Bland at 479-636-1210, extension 1705.