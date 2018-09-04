Decrying that Attorney General Leslie Rutledge as "a day late and a dollar short," in investigating corruption in the state Legislature, her Democratic opponent filed a citizens' ethic complaint Tuesday against a former legislator who is the latest target of an ongoing federal probe.

Former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, a Republican from Little Rock, was indicted Friday by a federal grand jury on charges of wire and tax fraud.

But in a complaint Mike Lee delivered to the state ethics panel Tuesday, the attorney general candidate said the federal indictment presented evidence of violations of state campaign finance laws. In the indictment, Hutchinson was accused of improperly funneling more than $200,000 from his campaign toward personal uses.

Lee said that such breeches of campaign finance laws fall under the jurisdiction of the Arkansas Ethics Commission and asked the body to investigate further.

He also said Rutledge failed to adequately investigate public corruption during her first term and criticized her for waiting on federal investigators to take the lead.

Hutchinson, who is the nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, is the sixth current or former lawmaker to face federal criminal charges since the start of 2017. Five have pleaded or been found guilty.

"You don't wait four years into your office to work on ethics, to show leadership with regards to ethics," Lee said. "This has festered for quite a while."

During a news conference last month, a deputy attorney general revealed that Rutledge's office is investigating one or more lawmakers but declined to offer names.

Not immediate reply was given Tuesday when Rutledge's office was asked if it is investigating Jeremy Hutchinson.

