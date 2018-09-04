The colors of autumn and cooler weather will soon call hunters, anglers and nature lovers to forests and waters. A major outdoor expo in Fort Smith, set for Sept. 15, is the perfect place to get ready for fall.

It's the inaugural and free Dan Burton FCA Outdoor Expo at Kay Rodgers Park, 440 Midland Blvd., in Fort Smith. Dozens of presentations, exhibits and prize drawings take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the park.

FCA Outdoor Expo When: 9 to 6 p.m. Sept. 15. Presentation by Duck Dynasty stars Jase Robertson, Tim “Mountain Man” Guraedy and angler Jimmy Houston from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Where: Kay Rodgers Park, 4400 Midland Ave., Fort Smith Cost: Free. Parking close to the expo available for $10. Information: fcaoutdoorexpo.com

Activities shift to nearby Harper Stadium at 6:30 p.m. for a free program by Duck Dynasty stars Jase Robertson, Tim "Mountain Man" Guraedy and legendary angler Jimmy Houston. Robertson and Mountain Man will be on hand for pictures and autographs at 5 p.m. at the indoor expo building.

Everything is free, including parking, but parking close to the expo is $10.

There's so much to see and do. Chuck wagon rides for the kiddos take place all day. There's a turkey-calling demonstration by world champion caller Alex Rutledge, a program with demonstrators handling live alligators and snakes, an archery clinic, live music all day and more.

There's the Daisy BB gun range and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission native fish aquarium, trap shooting and food trucks galore. If that's not enough, a bass tournament on the Arkansas River is part of the expo, with Jimmy Houston as the weigh-in emcee.

The turkey calling demo is at 10:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. 'Gators and snakes are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., with an array of other programs all day. To see the full schedule, visit fcaoutdoorexpo.com.

Oh, we're not done yet. How about a chance to win an eight-day wilderness elk hunt in Wyoming or a hunting safari in Africa? Those and other trips will be given away in drawings at the expo. Tickets for the drawings start at $10 each.

Other trips up for grabs in the drawings include a Kansas turkey hunt and goose hunting in Oklahoma. Prize packages in the drawing include shotguns and all kinds of hunting gear.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes sponsors the expo in honor of Dan Burton, a hunter and angler who was dedicated to the association. This is the inaugural expo, said T. Ray Grandstaff, state director. He hopes it's the first of many.

Expo goers can get an early start by attending a VIP dinner and program with Gov. Asa Hutchinson and a hunting dog demonstration by King Dog Ministries. Tickets are $25, or $250 to include the governor's private reception limited to 125 people.

Autumn and hunting seasons are calling, so come on out to the expo.

