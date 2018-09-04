Sections
Authorities: Traffic stop leads to discovery of 2 bodies in Fort Smith home; deaths investigated as homicides by Jaime Dunaway
story.lead_photo.caption Two bodies were found Tuesday afternoon inside a home in the 7700 block of Hermitage Drive in Fort Smith. - Photo by Fort Smith Police Department

Authorities said they are investigating a double homicide after they found two bodies Tuesday afternoon inside a home in northwest Arkansas.

Deputies in Logan County contacted the Fort Smith Police Department after a vehicle crashed and the driver fled from the sheriff's office during a traffic stop, according to a Facebook post.

The Police Department's post states the address on the vehicle's registration led Fort Smith police to a residence in the 7700 block of Hermitage Drive at 1:45 p.m.

As officers entered the home through an unlocked back door to conduct a welfare check, they found the bodies of a man and woman, Fort Smith police spokesman Anthony Rice said. The victims' names and ages were not released.

An investigation is ongoing.

