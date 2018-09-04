Two assailants attacked a man with serrated knives Sunday evening behind a Little Rock grocery store, authorities said.

Officers responded shortly after 7:45 p.m. to the Superstop gas station at 716 E. Ninth St. after an employee said a man had entered the business covered in blood and claimed he had been stabbed, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Police noted they found 43-year-old Gerald Pardue sitting on the side of the Interstate 630 access road with bandages wrapped around his right hand and left arm.

Pardue told authorities he had been walking behind the Edwards Food Giant at 1700 S. Scott St. when two males approached him, demanded his money and cut him with knives, the report states.

The Little Rock man was taken to UAMS Medical Center to be treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.