A library of children's toys to rent is opening later this month in Jacksonville, Central Arkansas Library System officials said Tuesday.

Library card holders will have the opportunity to check out two educational toys from a collection of about 80 items from Gran Gran’s Toy Library when it opens to the public Sept. 14, according to a news release from the Esther DeWitt Nixon Library in Jacksonville.

The toy library, located on 703 W. Main St. inside the Nixon Library, will be open for 30 minutes beginning at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday and Friday after the children's programs on those days.

Toys available to borrow include blocks, costumes, play food, cars, dolls and walkers appropriate for children up to 5 years old. They can be loaned for two weeks and will be cleaned with environmentally safe products in between circulation, the release states.

Liza Wilson, daughter of former Jacksonville legislator Mike Wilson, donated the collection after launching a similar business called Toybrary in Texas, Nixon Library branch manager Cindy Powell said.

The library is not accepting community donations, but Powell did not rule out doing so in the future if toys meet quality and educational standards.

"Liza wanted to do something nice for the children here who may not have the resources that her customers do," Powell said. "We’re really excited about it."