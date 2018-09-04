A man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death, and cleaning up the crime scene before burying her in a makeshift grave, has been found unfit to proceed to trial.

A psychologist with the Arkansas State Hospital found that Tony Taylor, 58, has an intellectual disability and represents a low-risk for future violence.

"This report flies in the face of logic," Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Potter Black said. "We will contest these findings."

Taylor is facing charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in the March 2017 death of 35-year-old Crystal Reed. He pleaded not guilty in May 2017.

Since then, Taylor has twice been evaluated by the same Arkansas State Hospital staff psychologist.

In reports dated Oct. 25, 2017, and Aug. 17 of this year, forensic psychologist Lacey Willett Matthews concludes that Taylor's level of intellectual functioning prevents him from understanding what is happening in the court process or assisting his lawyer in preparing a defense, both of which are required for a finding of competency under legal standards.

The reports note that Taylor is illiterate.

Following receipt of the first report, Circuit Judge Carlton Jones ordered Taylor returned to the state hospital for restoration of competency. Restoration can be accomplished through medication for some defendants and through education, such as to how the criminal justice process works, for others.

"Although Mr. Taylor is presently charged with a violent offense, his involvement in the alleged offense has not yet been proven in a court of law. He has no substantial history of violent behavior, nor has he ever been convicted of a violent criminal offense," the Aug. 17 report states. "In the event that the current allegations against Mr. Taylor are proven to be true, his risk for future violence could increase."

Taylor cannot be found guilty if a finding of "not fit to proceed" exists.

Taylor led Texarkana detectives to Reed's makeshift grave on a hunting lease in Ogden in Little River County after confessing to stabbing her to death in the unit she and Taylor shared in the Smith Keys Apartments, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Court documents charging Taylor allege Reed was murdered March 6, 2017, the day before her mother reported her missing.

Taylor faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison if convicted of murder.