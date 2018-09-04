Beaver Lake

Anglers are trolling and tight-lining to catch crappie on the south end of the lake.

Garland Villines at Hickory Creek Marina said minnows are out fishing jigs for crappie. Fish 15 to 20 feet deep around brush.

Trolling crank baits continues to put crappie in the livewell. Bandit 300 series are a popular crank bait. A lure with some chartreuse in the pattern is a good choice.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers reports fair fishing for black bass with top-water lures at first and last light. Try for bass with plastic worms at midday. Rig them on a shaky-head or drop-shot rig.

Crappie and walleye are biting crank baits trolled over water 25 feet deep. For stripers, try from Rocky Branch park to the dam with shad or brood minnows 20 to 30 feet deep.

Flathead catfish are biting well on small sunfish.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports rainbow trout are biting well on Power Bait in bright colors. Fly fishermen report success with midges.

Power generation is mainly for a few hours in the afternoon, so morning wade fishing is good.

Lake Fayetteville

Angela Perea at the lake office said bluegill are biting well on crickets and worms. Black bass can be caught with spinner baits and crank baits.

Use liver for catfish.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake bait shop said black bass are biting fair on top-water lures at first and last light. Use plastic worms at midday.

Bluegill fishing is good with crickets or worms one to four feet deep. Catfish are biting stink bait. Crappie are "nonexistent," he said.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports bluegill are biting crickets or worms 10 to 15 feet deep on all Bella Vista lakes. Try top-water lures for black bass at first and last light. Use deep-diving crank baits or plastic worms at midday.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting day or night on plastic worms from one to 20 feet deep.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends using small tube baits or grubs for black bass. Buzz baits may also work.

Eastern Oklahoma

Black bass fishing at Lake Eucha with top-water lures at first and last light, Stroud recommends. Use plastic worms or deep diving crank baits for daytime bass fishing.

Table Rock Lake

Missouri Department of Conservation reports channel catfish are biting well on nightcrawlers or cut bait. Black bass fishing is fair with plastic worms or jigging spoons 20 to 30 feet deep.

Bluegill fishing is fair with crickets, worms or small purple or orange tube jigs.

09/04/2018