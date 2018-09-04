University of Arkansas offensive line commitment Joseph Stone took in his first Razorbacks game as the Hogs defeated Eastern Illinois 55-20 on Saturday in Fayetteville.

"I thought it was awesome," Stone said. "The fans there are crazy ... calling the Hogs. It's crazy. When you get that many people in a stadium calling the Hogs at the same time, it's absolutely incredible."

He was impressed by the 433 total yards and 353 passing yards the Hogs produced.

"I liked seeing the way we were running the offense," Stone said. "Our passing game was really strong [Saturday]. Running game wasn't as good as it could've been, but Coach [Chad] Morris said they were running on that and overall they looked really good."

Stone, 6-8, 315 pounds, of Gulf Breeze, Fla., chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Purdue, Louisville, Florida Atlantic, Mercer and Middle Tennessee State during his official visit in April.

He weighed as much as 365 pounds earlier this year, but he has worked on slimming down.

"I love to eat, but coach came to me and he was like, 'Hey, we're going to need you to lose a couple of pounds,' " Stone said. "I was like, all right, I might as well lose it because I know they're going to want me to lose it at Arkansas. So I just put my mind to it and just started eating a little bit better. Soon I started losing weight, and ever since it's been easier."

The Stone diet consists of putting less on his plate and eliminating certain foods.

"Basically food portions, just not eating as much," Stone said. "I tried to cut out the sugar and breads. And a lot of running."

Stone, who plans to return to Fayetteville for the Alabama game Oct. 6, graded out at 86 precent, had 4 pancake blocks and did not allow a sack in a season-opening 48-15 victory over Pascagoula, Miss., on Aug. 24.

"When I dropped the weight, I felt like I could move a little bit faster when I pull, and also when we run, I'm able to block a little bit better since I lost weight."

Morris and offensive line coach Dustin Fry noticed the slimmer version of Stone on Saturday.

"They told me I was looking good, looking leaner," Stone said. "They said they were proud of me."

Kicker interest

One of the nation's top kicking prospects, Noah Rauschenberg, was more than impressed with the new north end zone locker room during an unofficial visit for Arkansas' victory over Eastern Illinois.

"They were stunning," he said. "The way they're set up and the way they're designed like AT&T Stadium. It was beautiful. I've never seen a locker room designed like that. It's amazing."

Rauschenberg, 6-2, 195 pounds, of Tulsa Union is a Chris Sailer Kicking five-star prospect and the No. 8 kicker nationally. He was 14 of 22 on field goals as a junior, with two made from 51 yards, while making 64 of 66 extra points.

He felt at home during the trip to Fayetteville.

"The hospitality was amazing," Rauschenberg said. "The coaches made me feel at home."

Rauschenberg enjoyed seeing the Razorbacks arrive at the stadium.

"My favorite part was the Hog Walk, and watching them come down in suits," he said. "They looked sharp and looked like they were ready for business."

He believes the Hogs might extend a scholarship offer to him in the future.

"I'm hoping for it, and if they do it's pretty much the first school that would be giving me an offer, and I would probably commit to the school," Rauschenberg said.

Most kickers are asked to walk on and earn a scholarship.

"In my opinion, I know I'm one of the best in the country," Rauschenberg said. "My work ethic, I feel like is like no other. So I know I have what it takes to get into college.

"It's hard because coaches want you to prove yourself so they want to see you actually in games. They want you to prove yourself first. Most want you as a preferred walk-on or want you to walk on and prove yourself."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Sports on 09/04/2018