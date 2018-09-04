GOLF

Two victories in row

Bryson DeChambeau pulled away with three birdies in a row to close out the front nine to win the Dell Technologies Championship on Monday in Norton, Mass. DeChambeau closed with a 4-under 67 for a two-shot victory on the TPC Boston, becoming only the second player in the 12 years of the lucrative FedEx Cup to win the opening two playoff events. DeChambeau, with his third victory this year, was assured of being the No. 1 seed when he gets to the Tour Championship, no matter what happens next week at the third playoff event outside Philadelphia. Starting the final round one shot behind Abraham Ancer, DeChambeau had a two-putt birdie from 50 feet on No. 7, took the lead with a 12-foot birdie putt on the 220-yard eighth hole, then hit his approach to 6 feet to a back right pin at No. 9 for his third consecutive birdie. Justin Rose birdied three of his last four holes for a 68 to wind up alone in second. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 67 on Monday to finish the tournament 2 under in a tie for 58th-place. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) finished with a 68 for a 1-under total, good for a tie for 62nd place.

FOOTBALL

Foles to start

Nick Foles will be under center when the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. Coach Doug Pederson made the announcement Monday, one day after a testy exchange with reporters in which he insisted he wanted to wait before ruling out Carson Wentz. Wentz still hasn't been medically cleared for contact as he comes back from surgery in December to repair two torn ligaments in his left knee. Foles was spectacular in the playoffs and helped Philadelphia defeat New England 41-33 to win the franchise's first NFL title since 1960.

Frederick avoids IR

Travis Frederick will not go on injured reserve initially as he battles a condition that affects the nervous system, although the Dallas Cowboys still don't have a timetable for the return of their four-time Pro Bowl center. Coach Jason Garrett said Monday that Frederick hasn't had any "drastic setbacks" while getting treated for Guillain-Barre syndrome. The disorder attacks nerves and causes weakness in various parts of the body. Joe Looney is expected to start when the Cowboys open the season Sunday at Carolina. The 27-year-old Frederick traveled with the team to the final preseason game in Houston and is attending meetings. He has started all 83 games, including three playoff games, over five seasons. A move to IR would force Frederick to miss at least eight games.

Rookie Darnold gets nod

Sam Darnold will start at quarterback in the New York Jets' season-opening game at Detroit on Monday night. The 21-year-old Darnold will be the youngest quarterback to start in Week 1 since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. The announcement Monday by Coach Todd Bowles comes as no surprise as the rookie was solid while starting the Jets' second and third preseason games. New York traded Teddy Bridgewater to New Orleans last week, and Darnold then sat out the preseason finale at Philadelphia -- clear signals that the No. 3 overall draft pick would be under center against the Lions.

Bell a no-show

The Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning preparations for their Week 1 opener against Cleveland without All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell. Bell did not arrive at the team's facility in time for practice Monday and has yet to sign his one-year franchise tender, leaving his status for Sunday's visit to the Browns in doubt. The Steelers placed the franchise tag on Bell for a second straight season this spring, but failed to come to terms on a new contract. Bell signed his tender on Labor Day last season and was ready in time for the opener. Pittsburgh General Manager Kevin Colbert said the team is "disappointed" that Bell has yet to rejoin his teammates. If Bell isn't ready, the Steelers will turn to James Conner against Cleveland.

SOCCER

Messi left off list

Lionel Messi failed to make the world player of the year short list Monday for the first time since 2006, with Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah making their first appearance in the final three alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi and Ronaldo have been the only winners of world soccer's main individual award from FIFA since 2008. Modric made the FIFA Best short list after helping Real Madrid to a third straight Champions League title in May and then leading Croatia to the World Cup final. Ronaldo left Madrid after the Champions League final win over Liverpool to join Juventus. Salah was injured in the final but was recognized for his Premier League record 32 goals for Liverpool. The women's player short list is headed by five-time winner Marta of Brazil. The Orlando Pride player is up against Lyon teammates Ada Hegerberg of Norway and Dzsenifer Marozsan of Germany.

BUSINESS

Nike makes Kaepernick a face of campaign

Colin Kaepernick has a new deal with Nike, even without having a job in the NFL.

Kaepernick’s attorney, Mark Geragos, made the announcement on Twitter, calling the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback an “All American Icon” and crediting attorney Ben Meiselas for getting the deal done.

Kaepernick also posted a Nike ad featuring his face and wrote: “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt”.

Kaepernick already had a deal with Nike that was set to expire, but it was renegotiated into a multiyear deal to make him one of the faces of Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign, according to a person familiar with the contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Nike hasn’t officially announced the contract.

The source said Nike will feature Kaepernick on several platforms, including billboards, TV commercials and online ads. Nike also will create an apparel line for Kaepernick and contribute to his Know Your Rights

charity.

The NFL and Nike extended their partnership in March to run through 2028. Nike provides all NFL teams with gameday uniforms and sideline apparel that bears the swoosh logo.

Kaepernick began a wave of protests by NFL players two seasons ago, kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. The protests have grown into one of the most polarizing issues in sports, with President Donald Trump loudly urging the league to suspend or fire players who demonstrate during the anthem.

Meanwhile, the league and players union still haven’t resolved whether players will be punished this season if they choose to kneel or demonstrate during the national anthem.

Photo by AP

Colin Kaepernick

