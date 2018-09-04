One of the nation's top kicking prospects, Noah Rauschenberg, was more than impressed with the new north end zone locker room during an unofficial visit for Arkansas' victory over Eastern Illinois.

"They were stunning," he said. "The way they're set up and the way they're designed like AT&T Stadium. It was beautiful. I've never seen a locker room designed like that. It's amazing."

Rauschenberg, 6-2, 195 pounds, of Tulsa Union is a Chris Sailer Kicking five-star prospect and the No. 8 kicker nationally. He was 14 of 22 on field goals as a junior, with two made from 51 yards, while making 64 of 66 extra points.

He felt at home during the trip to Fayetteville.

"The hospitality was amazing," Rauschenberg said. "The coaches made me feel at home."

Rauschenberg enjoyed seeing the Razorbacks arrive at the stadium.

"My favorite part was the Hog Walk, and watching them come down in suits," he said. "They looked sharp and looked like they were ready for business."

He believes the Hogs might extend a scholarship offer to him in the future.

"I'm hoping for it, and if they do it's pretty much the first school that would be giving me an offer, and I would probably commit to the school," Rauschenberg said.

Most kickers are asked to walk on and earn a scholarship.

"In my opinion, I know I'm one of the best in the country," Rauschenberg said. "My work ethic, I feel like is like no other. So I know I have what it takes to get into college.

"It's hard because coaches want you to prove yourself so they want to see you actually in games. They want you to prove yourself first. Most want you as a preferred walk-on or want you to walk on and prove yourself."

