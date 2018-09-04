Authorities said they have arrested an Arkansas woman who is accused of pointing a gun at a group of boys playing football in a middle school parking lot.

A 41-year-old told Greenwood police that the woman, later identified as 36-year-old Jacqueline Oaks, pointed a gun at the 41-year-old's son and three of his friends at 6 p.m. Sunday while they were playing in the East Hills Middle School parking lot near the football field.

The three 13-year-olds and one 12-year-old said Oaks sped around a corner and into the parking lot, according to a report from the city's Police Department. The report states that the Greenwood resident then drove toward the students while traveling about 30 mph and pointed a handgun at them. She then drove away toward the Mount Harmony area, according to the authorities.

In an interview with police, Oaks originally denied going to the middle school and said she was in the area to deliver a pizza to a nearby apartment complex. She added that she turned around in the school parking lot because she thought it was part of a gas station, the report states.

Officers wrote that Oaks later told investigators she pointed a gun at the boys.

Records show she was arrested and booked at 8:30 p.m. Sunday into the Sebastian County jail on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a handgun on school grounds. She remained in jail Tuesday morning in lieu of $2,500 bond.