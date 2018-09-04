Sections
Police investigate woman filmed dunking boy's head in toilet by The Associated Press

LEESBURG, Fla. — Police and social workers are investigating a woman who was recorded repeatedly dunking her 3-year-old son's head in a toilet and flushing it.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Leesburg Police Department said detectives are working with prosecutors to determine whether to bring charges against the woman, who has been identified as Kaitlyn Wolf.

Since the video went viral, officers have had to park outside the woman's central Florida home in response to multiple threats.

Wolf told WKMG the video has been taken out of context and that the screaming boy also was laughing. She said he said, "let's do it again" when the video was finished.

Wolf said the video wasn't intended for Facebook. The Orlando Sentinel reported the video was posted by the girlfriend of the child's father.

