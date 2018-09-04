A Little Rock woman was robbed of more than $2,000 by a gunman Friday night, according to a police report.

The 28-year-old victim told officers she was waiting for a friend at a residence in the 2000 block of South Cross Street when a stranger wearing a dark hoodie "emerged from behind the home" about 11:30 p.m.

Authorities said the robber grabbed her by the neck, pointed a gun to her head and at her boyfriend, threatening to shoot if she didn't give him her purse.

According to the report, the woman was then thrown to the ground "and stomped."

Listed as stolen was $2,030 in cash as well as a pink purse with a cross on it. Officers noted that the 28-year-old said her friend witnessed the holdup but "did nothing to help," adding that she believes she was set up.

The robber was described as a black male who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

No suspect was named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.