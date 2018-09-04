Courtesy photo/TERRY STANFILL A spicebush swallowtail butterfly rests on swamp milkweed Aug. 23 at Swepco Lake along the Eagle Watch Nature Trail.

GENTY -- The Flint Creek Power Plant near Gentry has been awarded Conservation Certification by the Wildlife Habitat Council in recognition of the plant's commitment to environmental stewardship.

American Electric Power received the certification for its Southwestern Electric Power Co. plant's habitat enhancement programs, including tallgrass prairie restoration, nesting boxes and other bird habitat improvement, and pollinator garden landscapes.

Flint Creek was designated as certified silver, signifying leadership among the more 700 Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification programs.

"We are extremely proud of the long-standing environmental stewardship efforts by our team at Flint Creek, as well as the community partnerships that have grown up around that stewardship," said Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO president and chief operating officer.

Some 700 acres of the power plant's 1,600 acres are designated as wildlife habitat. The site for many activities is Flint Creek's 65-acre Eagle Watch Nature Trail, which includes a half-mile walking trail and two wildlife viewing pavilions. It was built in 1999 beside Swepco Lake, the power plant's cooling reservoir.

Trailhead and parking is located on Arkansas 12 one mile west of Gentry. It is open to the public year-round.

Although wintering bald eagles are the main attraction at Eagle Watch, more than 180 bird species have been identified. Mammals in the area include foxes, deer and beaver. Reptiles and amphibians include various species of lizards, turtles, snakes, toads and frogs. The pavilions include plant and animal identification displays.

Flint Creek is a 516-megawatt coal-fueled power plant.

