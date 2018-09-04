The University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College announced a new scholarship opportunity Tuesday.

The two-year college, based in North Little Rock, will establish the Windgate Foundation General Scholarship Endowment.

It is the largest endowed scholarship fund in the two-year college’s history, Chancellor Margaret Ellibee said Tuesday.

Scholarships awarded from the endowment will be available to full-time or part-time Pulaski Tech students, regardless of their academic major or technical certificate plans.

Shannon Boshears, vice chancellor of advancement for the community college, said in a news release that she anticipates that the endowment will generate about $40,000 per year for scholarships at the college.

Pulaski Tech is the second largest two-year public college in the state with about 6,000 students.

The average full-time student who takes a minimum 15 credit hours per semester pays $5,631.90 for two semesters during the 2018-2018 academic year, according to mandatory fees and tuition rates approved by the University of Arkansas board of trustees earlier this year.

The scholarship fund is named after the Windgate Foundation, which awarded Pulaski Tech the $1 million.

The foundation, based in Siloam Springs, has given Pulaski Tech nearly $3 million so far.