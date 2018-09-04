FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, sits with Attorney General Jeff Sessions during the FBI National Academy graduation ceremony in Quantico, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump encountered bipartisan criticism Tuesday for complaining that his own Justice Department's indictments against two Republican congressmen were endangering the GOP's midterm election prospects, with one Republican senator saying of Trump's attack, "We can't normalize that."

Trump's tweet was his latest effort to press the government's chief law enforcement agency to react to his personal and political views. Investigators are not supposed to take into account the political affiliations of the people they investigate, and the department has a history of prosecuting lawmakers of both major political parties no matter which controls the White House.

"It was over and above what he's done before," Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., told reporters. "To say the Justice Department ought to punish his enemies and protect his friends goes beyond what any president in my memory has ever said, and that we can't normalize that."

Flake has repeatedly criticized Trump for his performance as president and is not seeking re-election this fall.

On Twitter, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson wrote: "What I love about the U.S. Department of Justice is its mission to serve justice above politics and partisanship.

"Jeff Sessions understands that, and I appreciate his leadership and commitment to justice," the governor added.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., said in North Korea people might see a leader saying "who you prosecute."

"No president of the United States, Republican or Democrat, has ever, ever crossed the line and told people, 'Don't prosecute Republicans. Only prosecute Democrats,'" Leahy said.

Trump tweeted on Monday, "Obama era investigations, of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff......"

Trump did not name the Republican congressmen, but he apparently was referring to the first two Republicans to endorse him in the GOP presidential primaries. Both were indicted on separate charges last month: Rep. Duncan Hunter of California on charges that included spending campaign funds for personal expenses and Rep. Chris Collins of New York on insider-trading charges. Both have proclaimed their innocence.

AshLee Strong, a spokeswoman for House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said the Justice Department "should always remain apolitical, and the speaker has demonstrated he takes these charges seriously." Ryan has removed Collins and Hunter from their committee assignments.

The Hunter investigation began in June 2016, according to the indictment.

The indictment into Collins lays out behavior from 2017. He also was under investigation by congressional ethics officials.

Hunter has not exited his race, while Collins ended his re-election bid days after his indictment. Both seats appear likely to remain in GOP hands, but the charges have raised Democratic hopes.