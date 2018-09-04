Three burglars shattered a glass door and stole a safe from a Little Rock trampoline park early Tuesday, police said, only to leave the safe — and all the cash inside — about 25 feet away from the business's parking lot.

Officers were called to Third Realm at 4711 Talley Road shortly before 1 a.m.

According to a report from the city's Police Department, security footage showed three people smash the front door's glass with a rock, kick in the manager's office door and drag the safe outside.

An officer noted that "on a hunch," he decided to check a nearby wooded area and found the safe lying about 25 feet from the curb of the business's parking lot. All stolen property, including $8,983, was recovered, the report states.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.