Virginia Tech wide receiver Damon Hazelton catches a touchdown pass as Florida State defensive back Levonta Taylor defends during Monday’s game in Tallahassee, Fla. The Hokies won 24-3, spoiling Willie Taggart’s debut as Florida State’s coach.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Josh Jackson threw two touchdown passes, and No. 20 Virginia Tech handled 19th-ranked Florida State 24-3 in the rain Monday night to spoil Coach Willie Taggart's debut with the Seminoles.

Florida State looked dysfunctional and disorganized most of the night, finishing with five turnovers, a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown and a missed field goal.

"Tough loss," said Taggart, a former head coach at Oregon, South Florida and Western Kentucky. "Not what any of us expected. We didn't play a good game at all. It was very sloppy. It's hard to win a football game with five turnovers."

The Hokies were good at the start and even better with the game on the line.

Jackson connected with Eric Kumah over the middle with less than six minutes to play. Kumah bounded through three arm tackles and raced 49 yards for the game-sealing score.

Jackson also opened the game with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Damon Hazelton in the corner of the end zone.

Jackson completed 16 of 26 passes for 207 yards. Kumah finished with four catches for 86 yards.

Kumah also scored on special teams, scooping up the team's 75th blocked punt since 1987 . It was fitting since former Virginia Tech Coach Frank Beamer, known for his "Beamerball" brand of special teams, was on hand as an honorary captain.

The outcome probably shouldn't have been too surprising since the Hokies finished 9-4 in Justin Fuente's second season and returned a number of key players, including Jackson. The Seminoles are coming off a 7-6 season, and are still getting acclimated to a new coaching staff and new schemes on both sides of the ball.

"I saw a lot of guys ticked off in the locker room, a lot of guys crying," Taggart said. "We'll see how guys come back and respond. You have to do it quick."

Little went right for Florida State:

• Receiver Nyqwan Murray fumbled on the team's opening possession, giving Virginia Tech great field position and leading to a field goal.

• Ricky Aguayo missed a 32-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

• Murray appeared to score on a 30-yard pass from Deondre Francois later in the second that was ruled no catch. Instead of challenging the call, the Seminoles hurried to the line and were flagged for a false start. FSU had to settle for a short field goal.

• Logan Tyler had his punt blocked by Chris Cunningham at the 3. Kumah scooped it up and scored, putting the Hokies up 17-3.

• Taggart went for it on fourth and 3 at the Virginia Tech 21. Francois' pass fell incomplete.

Virginia Tech had a chance to make it a three-score game late in the third quarter, but Fuente went for it on fourth down at the 1. Steven Peoples was stopped short of the goal line, keeping it a 14-point game and giving the Seminoles life.

Sports on 09/04/2018