FOOTBALL

Harding stays at No. 7 in poll

Harding University remained at No. 7 in the American Football Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll after its 41-17 road victory at Henderson State on Thursday.

Texas A&M-Commerce was the top team again, followed by West Florida and Minnesota State.

Harding and Ouachita Baptist University (No. 19) are the only two Great American Conference teams in the poll. Southern Arkansas University, who will play Harding this week, is receiving votes.

Harding's Winslow earns weekly honor

Harding University's TJ Winslow was named the Greater American Conference Defensive Player of the Week after he registered 3.0 sacks in the Bisons' 41-17 victory over Henderson State in Arkadelphia.

Winslow, who became the first Bison defender to tally that many sacks in a game since Tre'von Biglow against Northwestern Oklahoma State in 2015, also forced a pair of fumbles that led to Harding touchdowns.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Lyon ties Ozarks

Sarah Evans took a cross from Joyce Barbosa and scored in the 77th minute to give Lyon College a 1-1 tie with the University of the Ozarks on Monday in Batesville.

Rebecca Peterson gave the Ozarks (1-0-1) a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute, scoring on a cross from Micaela Winters.

Olivia Wolfram made seven saves for the Scots (0-2-1).

Sports on 09/04/2018