Arkansas State University senior quarterback Justice Hansen was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week for his six-touchdown Week 1 performance against Southeast Missouri State on Saturday, the Sun Belt Conference announced Monday.

Hansen scorched SEMO with six touchdown passes to six different receivers, a school record, and was 26 of 36 for 423 yards passing and 31 yards rushing on five carries. The senior's total output of 454 yards tied the third most all-time by an Arkansas State player.

Hansen became the first Sun Belt quarterback to spin six or more touchdown passes since North Texas' Giovanni Vizza had eight on Nov. 10, 2007.

Hansen, who exceeded the 400-yard passing mark for a fifth time Saturday, surpassed Cleo Lemon's 7,309 total yards for third on Arkansas State's all-time total yardage list with 7,693 career yards.

-- Christian Boutwell

Sports on 09/04/2018