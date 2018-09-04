Sections
Teen jails in Arkansas: Share your experiences with a Democrat-Gazette reporter by Amanda Claire Curcio | Today at 1:32 p.m.

Arkansas locks up more juveniles per capita than most other states. FBI investigations and watchdog groups have revealed problems in some state-run and county facilities. But what's the impact on Arkansas families and children?

Whether you're a parent of an incarcerated child, someone who spent time in a juvenile detention facility, or know someone who was incarcerated, we'd like to talk with you.

What were your experiences or those of your child or relative like? Was it difficult to go back to school, go home or find a job after getting out of lockup?

If you're willing to share your story, please fill out the form on this page or contact the reporter directly: acurcio@arkansasonline.com or by phone, (501) 399-3657.

