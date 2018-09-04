Arkansas State is preparing to face both Tua Tagovailoa (above) and Jalen Hurts when the Red Wolves take on the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

JONESBORO -- A quarterback controversy in Tuscaloosa won't weigh too heavily for Arkansas State University this week. The Red Wolves are facing enough demands as is.

The Red Wolves will spend time preparing for both Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts in Saturday's nonconference game at top-ranked Alabama, but ASU Coach Blake Anderson said his team can't worry too much about who starts at quarterback for the Crimson Tide.

"I know it might seem like that's a big deal, but there are so many challenges when you face this group," Anderson said. "The O-line is massive. The running backs are going to be bigger than half of our D-line and all of our linebackers. They've got speed and skill, and both quarterbacks can move.

"We've got so many challenges, which quarterback plays or does not play probably has very little to do with it."

Alabama Coach Nick Saban announced Monday that Tagovailoa will start Saturday's game. The sophomore earned the starting role in the Tide's season-opening 51-14 victory over Louisville, leading Alabama on its first four series of the game, three of which resulted in touchdowns.

Hurts is 26-2 as a starter, but he was benched in last season's national championship game against Georgia. Against Louisville, Tagovailoa completed 12 of 16 passes for 227 yards; Hurts was 5 of 9 for 70 yards.

"You've got to prepare for both because I think [Saban] is going to play both," ASU defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen said. "He's got to do something to keep everybody happy. But it's a great problem for him to have. He had some different options, and they both have a little bit of a different spark."

Arkansas State also won its season opener last weekend, thumping Southeast Missouri State 48-21. But the Red Wolves certainly saw room for improvement. ASU was guilty of 12 penalties for 119 yards and suffered three turnovers. The game was tied at 14-14 late in the second quarter before ASU scored 34 consecutive points, including 27 in the third quarter.

Justice Hansen threw for 423 yards vs. Southeast Missouri State, which is the fifth highest one-game total for an ASU quarterback. His six TD passes were a school record.

Alabama's defense probably will not be so forgiving. Louisville managed 252 yards through the air against the Tide, but Alabama made two interceptions and held Louisville to 16 net yards on the ground.

"[Alabama's secondary] gave us the impression that they're pretty good," ASU offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said. "They did a great job of not letting Louisville's wide receivers off the ball. There were several times they were jamming them and running them into the bench.

"We've got to play with great, low pad level. We can't give them our chest. When you allow them to do that, you're timing is going to be off."

"We've got to play mistake-free football on both sides," Anderson said. "We've got to tackle really well, contain really well, and we're going to have to play competitively in one-on-one situations, which they are obviously going to try to put us in."

The odds are not in the Red Wolves' favor. Arkansas State is 0-2 vs. Alabama, falling 34-7 to the Crimson Tide in 1982 and 35-0 in 2008. ASU is 2-57-3 against teams currently in the SEC.

Anderson, however, used Sun Belt Conference foe Appalachian State's near upset of Penn State last weekend as something his team could draw upon for inspiration.

"Any underdog situation that's gone and gotten the job done before is huge," Anderson said. "We know we're going to be a huge underdog. The [betting] line is going to be massive.

"But we only have to be better than them on Saturday. If they're not at they're best and we are, that makes it even more possible. We've seen it happen before. Why not us?"

