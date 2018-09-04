Traffic stop nets

stolen police gun

A man pulled over on Saturday for expired tags was found to have a gun stolen from the Little Rock Police Department, authorities said.

Shortly before 2 a.m., North Little Rock police noticed a vehicle at 605 E. Broadway, the listed address for a Valero gas station, with plates that had expired last month, according to an arrest report.

When officers stopped the vehicle, the owner, 35-year-old Bryant Ray of North Little Rock, was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun that was stolen from the Little Rock Police Department, the report states.

Ray was arrested on a charge of theft by receiving as well as additional drug-related charges, authorities said. He was free on $8,440 bond from the Pulaski County jail as of Monday evening, records show.

He is scheduled to appear in court today.

Metro on 09/04/2018