Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits In the news Newsletters Weather Puzzles/games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Traffic stop nets stolen police gun by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:03 a.m. 1comment

Traffic stop nets

stolen police gun

A man pulled over on Saturday for expired tags was found to have a gun stolen from the Little Rock Police Department, authorities said.

Shortly before 2 a.m., North Little Rock police noticed a vehicle at 605 E. Broadway, the listed address for a Valero gas station, with plates that had expired last month, according to an arrest report.

When officers stopped the vehicle, the owner, 35-year-old Bryant Ray of North Little Rock, was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun that was stolen from the Little Rock Police Department, the report states.

Ray was arrested on a charge of theft by receiving as well as additional drug-related charges, authorities said. He was free on $8,440 bond from the Pulaski County jail as of Monday evening, records show.

He is scheduled to appear in court today.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Metro on 09/04/2018

Print Headline: Traffic stop nets stolen police gun

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • Nodmcm
    September 4, 2018 at 5:26 a.m.

    When the police handguns are stolen and used in crime (the suspect was using the firearm to protect his drug business), it makes clear to us that securing handguns from theft is difficult to do, but it is critically important if you want handgun proliferation to be successful. Otherwise, someday look for changes to our wide-open pistol-totin' society.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT