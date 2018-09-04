SPRINGDALE -- The Arkansas Travelers thwarted a bid for a home sweep by the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark on Monday.

The Travelers closed the regular season with an 8-3 victory over the Naturals, but Northwest Arkansas dominated the season series.

The Naturals were 20-8 against the Travelers. Arkansas was 63-48 against the rest of the league. Northwest Arkansas finished the season with a .500 record, but was only 50-62 against other league opponents.

Ashton Goudeau (4-5, 4.38 ERA) fired a quality start for Arkansas, giving up just a run over six innings. He allowed five hits and struck out five.

The Arkansas offense jumped on Kansas City Royals starter Ian Kennedy, making a major-league rehab start for the Naturals, with a three-run first inning. Joey Curletta drove in the first run of the game before third baseman Chris Mariscal smacked a two-run double with two outs in the opening inning.

The Travelers added two more runs in the fourth and fifth innings to pull away. Second baseman Donnie Walton tripled to drive in a run, then scored on a sacrifice fly by right fielder Beau Amaral in the fourth. Walton hit a double up the left-field line in the fifth inning with the bases loaded and two outs to push the lead to six runs.

