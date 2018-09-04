Two people were killed in highway crashes in Arkansas on Saturday, according to Arkansas State Police reports.

A 33-year-old Arkansas man died in a crash involving a Peterbilt truck near the intersection of U.S. 165 and Hartz Seed Road in Stuttgart shortly after 6 p.m.

Calvin G. Smith Jr. was driving a 2009 Yamaha north on U.S. 165 when the vehicle struck the passenger's side of a 1999 Peterbilt crossing the highway to continue east on Hartz Seed, according to a preliminary report.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states. The driver of the truck was not identified.

Authorities said the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the Arkansas County crash.

A 48-year-old Kempner man died in a crash Saturday evening after he lost control of his pickup, authorities said. The crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 412 in Huntsville, about 1 mile east of Arkansas 127.

According to a preliminary state police report, Dow Martin Bain was traveling west on U.S. 412 when he lost control of the 1994 Toyota in a curve, crossed the road's centerline, then drove off the highway's south side. The pickup overturned and hit an embankment, the report states, and Bain suffered fatal injuries.

Authorities said the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the Madison County crash.

