Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Aug. 15

Trinity Prep Day School

56 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: Ready-to-eat turkey was stored in the same drawer as raw ground beef, raw food must be stored separately from ready-to-eat foods.

Noncritical violations: None

Aug. 16

Crossroads Catering

111 Graham St., Springdale

No violations.

Family Mart

1405 W. Shady Grove Road, Springdale

No violations.

Grub's Uptown

3467 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: There were no paper towels at the handwashing sink in the server's area. Chili and tomato sauce were not at 135 degrees or higher in holding holding. Foods in the cold holding table were not at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: A bottle of wine was being cooled on ice used for drinks; after being used as a medium for cooling the exterior surfaces of food or equipment, ice may not be used as food. The posted permit is expired.

Harvey Jones Elementary

909 S. Powell St., Springdale

No violations.

La Michoacana

1102 S. Thompson St., Suite G, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bulk containers of ice cream were not labeled with source information and ingredients.

Little Kids Preschool

2110 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale

No violations.

Long John Silvers

983 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There is a presence of flies in the establishment. A backsplash is needed between the handwashing sink and a shelf of packaged food. The door to the freezer needs repair. Surfaces of equipment and containers need cleaning; walls and doors in the walk-in freezer and cooler need cleaning. The garbage dumpster lid is open. A cover for the floor drain in the drive-thru area is missing, repeat violation. Areas behind and under equipment are not clean; the walls in the three-compartment sink need cleaning; the edges of windows need cleaning. The light bulbs above the hot holding area need shielding.

Marriott Courtyard

600 E. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Foods under an ice bath were not at 41 degrees or below. Alfredo sauce was kept past its discard date.

Noncritical violations: None

On the Mark

2588 N. Gregg Ave., Fayetteville

No violations.

Patty's Custom Cakes

1975 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The dishwasher was not sanitizing dishes after washing and rinsing.

Noncritical violations: None

Road Runner

357 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw chicken was stored above raw fish and bacon in the preparation cooler. A pan of gravy wasn't date marked.

Noncritical violations: None

Vargas Fruteria

1975 W. Sunset Ave., Suite D, Springdale

No violations.

Aug. 17

Dollar General

2393 N. Center St., Elkins

No violations

Elkins Elementary School

380 N. Center St., Elkins

No violations

Elkins Primary School

476 N. Center St., Elkins

No violations

McDonald's

1985 N. Center St., Elkins

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee used handwashing sink to dump drink cup.

University of Arkansas Student Union -- Food Court & Catering

435 N. Garland Ave., Suite 209, Fayetteville

Opening inspection

No violations

Walmart on Campus

616 N. Garland Ave., Suite 363, Fayetteville

No violations

White River Discount Foods

2421 N. Center St., Suite A, Elkins

No violations

Aug. 18

Dancin' Bean

617 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violation: Handwashing sink pump does not have enough electrical volts to operate.

Noncritical violations: None

White River Creamery Pushcart

1170 Arkansas 16 South, Elkins

No violations

Aug. 20

Dollar General

1221 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violation: Observed two cans with dents that may affect seal.

Noncritical violations: None

Farmers Cooperative Inc. Association

417 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

No violations

Golden Dragon

1387 S. 48th St., Springdale

Critical violations: Jello sheet pans in walk-in cooler were uncovered. Warewashing machine had sanitation levels below 50 ppm. Fish on buffet were not holding at proper temperature at opening time.

Noncritical violations: Food prep surfaces around the kitchen has food on the surfaces and shelving areas.

J.O. Kelly Middle School

1879 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Spray bottles with degreaser do not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Garbage dumpster drain not covered. and open on one side.

Lee Elementary School

400 Quandt Ave., Springdale

No violations

Pizza Hut Delivery

1772 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 2A, Springdale

No violations

Quick Bites

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Unit 1385, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Hot water not hot enough in three-compartment sink.

Smitty's Garage Burgers & Beer

100 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 102, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Chipotle sauce not cool enough. Raw hamburgers have temperature above 41 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Wiping cloths left on prep-table surfaces with risk of cross contamination.

Valu Outlet

461 W. 15th St., Fayetteville

Critical violation: None

Noncritical violations: Three cans with dents that may affect the seal.

Yum Yos Frozen Treats

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1420, Fayetteville

No violations

Aug. 21

Butterfield Trail Elementary

3050 Old Missouri Road, Fayetteville

No violations

East Buffet

1320 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice cream cones are not partially covered or in a dispenser for customer self-service. Retail food permit is not posted.

Fayetteville Head Start

2052 S. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

No violations

Flash Market

2510 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Complaint inspection

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Evidence of the roof in prepackaged food display area leaked rain water.

Parkside Playschool Inc.

2640 Old Wire Road, Fayetteville

No violations

Aug. 22

Baskets

675 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Refrigerator holding raw beef at 46 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Outer door being protected by a screen that was not adequately keeping pests out.

Crossroads Catering -- Food Mobile

111 Graham St., Springdale

Critical violations: Handwash sink not connected to the wastewater tank. Chemical sanitizer not available.

Noncritical violations: Prep table and refrigerator do not have a thermometer. Service window lacks a window rail with screen. A wastewater/sewage holding tank in a food mobile shall be sized 15 percent larger in capacity than the water supply tank.

Mamaka Bowls

495 W. Prairie St., Fayetteville

No violations

Mermaid's

2217 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Lettuce stored in container without covering. Food being stored in cold-holding tables at temperatures between 43 degrees and 46 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Prairie Street Bar & Taproom

495 W. Prairie St., Suite 101, Fayetteville

Opening inspection

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips for sanitizer unavailable.

Taqueria Boarritos Farmington

56 Yukon Place, Unit 5, Farmington

Opening inspection

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips for sanitizer unavailable.

Aug. 23

3 Crazy Berries

1826 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bathroom doors are not completely closed.

Ceviche's

4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

No violations

Cups

675 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

No violations

Ella's Restaurant

465 N. Arkansas Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food being stored in a cold-holding table at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

Fayetteville Nutrition

1822 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1A, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit not posted.

Grub's Uptown

3467 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Follow-up inspection

No violations

Hoppin' John's Bar and Grill

3290 N. Lee Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Evidence of rodent in upper food preparation storage area.

Noncritical violations: Food employee was wearing a finger ring that was not a plain band. Current retail food permit not posted.

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

2901 E. Zion Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Person in charge was not on site. Food employee drink cup lacks a lid stored on food preparation table. Partially cooked beefsteak and chicken lack discard time marking.

Noncritical violations: Bar ice bin has soda cooling tubes inside the bottom corner.

Las Palmas Corp.

1115 E. Henry De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Critical violations: Walk-in cooler constantly opened and door being left open leaving temperature too warm.

Noncritical violations: None

Springdale High School Football Concession Stand

109 N. Pleasant St., Springdale

No violations

Aug. 24

Farmington Ninth Grade Academy

42 S. Double Springs Road, Farmington

No violations

Angus Jack

2638 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

No violations

Childers Knapp Elementary School

2634 Oriole St., Springdale

No violations

Farmington Career Academies

12329 Arkansas 170 North, Farmington

No violations

La Chispa Del Sabor

701 N. Thompson St., Suite E, Springdale

Critical violations: No label on container holding ice cream in cones for sale. Sanitizer bucket does not have a label. Packaged food does not have required label. Bulk container with ice cream does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Refrigerator does not have a thermometer.

Mazzio's Italian Eatery

1301 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Complaint inspection

Critical violations: Food in buffet not at proper temperature.

Noncritical violations: Some parts of ceiling has holes that have not been covered. Buffet equipment for cold-holding and walk-in cooler do not have a thermometer. Shelves in walk-in cooler not clean. Prep table, interior surfaces and surfaces of door not clean.

McDonald's

1641 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cheese in prep area past expiration time.

Noncritical violations: None

Powerhouse Seafood and Grill

112 N. University Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Mashed potatoes stored below raw beef.

Noncritical violations: Food stores in containers on the floor in dry storage area.

Prairie Grove Elementary School

801 Viney Grove Road, Prairie Grove

No violations

Prairie Grove Senior Center

475 Ed Staggs Drive, Prairie Grove

No violations

Subway

2111-A Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Food in prep-table and in refrigerator at wrong temperature. Prep tables and refrigerator do not have a thermometer. Washed whole tomatoes stored in dirty cardboard box next to a container with slicer tomatoes.

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit not posted.

Veracruz Es Bello Seafood

2223 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale

No violations

Aug. 25

Springdale Civic Center

2323 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

No violations

Zabana Night Club

2323 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite A, Springdale

No violations

Aug. 27

Club Buena Vista

2056 Dime Drive, Suite C, Springdale

No violations

Green Star C-Store

3111 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Tuna sandwich and pimiento cheese sandwich has expiration date passed allowed time.

Noncritical violations: Ice packaged on side is missing address on label. Soda nozzles not clean. Filters in hood ventilation not clean.

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

2901 E. Zion Road, Fayetteville

Follow-up inspection

No violations

Las Fajitas Mexican Grill

5266 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Table top hot holding units not holding food at 135 degrees or above; units not turned on. Pans of pork charroz and hot dog not at proper temperature. Hot dogs and crab not date-marked as required.

Noncritical violations: Pans of food not being cooled properly. Drill with paint mixer attached in food preparation area being used to blend refried beans, repeat violation.

Mazzio's Italian Eatery

1301 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Follow-up inspection

Critical violations: Food in salad bar not at proper temperatures. Walk-in cooler had food debris and mold accumulation.

Noncritical violations: Equipment to keep food cold in salad bar does not have thermometer. Equipment surfaces not clean. Some areas of wall and floor not clean.

My Other Mother Child Care

3176 N. Sara Lane, Fayetteville

No violations

Taqueria Lulu's

1064 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

No violations

The Lodge at Butterfield Trail

1923 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

No violations

Aug. 28

Feltner Brothers

992 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Suite B, Tontitown

No violations

Holt Middle School

2365 Rupple Road, Fayetteville

No violations

NW News on 09/04/2018