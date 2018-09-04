Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
Aug. 15
Trinity Prep Day School
56 W. Main St., Farmington
Critical violations: Ready-to-eat turkey was stored in the same drawer as raw ground beef, raw food must be stored separately from ready-to-eat foods.
Noncritical violations: None
Aug. 16
Crossroads Catering
111 Graham St., Springdale
No violations.
Family Mart
1405 W. Shady Grove Road, Springdale
No violations.
Grub's Uptown
3467 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: There were no paper towels at the handwashing sink in the server's area. Chili and tomato sauce were not at 135 degrees or higher in holding holding. Foods in the cold holding table were not at 41 degrees or below.
Noncritical violations: A bottle of wine was being cooled on ice used for drinks; after being used as a medium for cooling the exterior surfaces of food or equipment, ice may not be used as food. The posted permit is expired.
Harvey Jones Elementary
909 S. Powell St., Springdale
No violations.
La Michoacana
1102 S. Thompson St., Suite G, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Bulk containers of ice cream were not labeled with source information and ingredients.
Little Kids Preschool
2110 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale
No violations.
Long John Silvers
983 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: There is a presence of flies in the establishment. A backsplash is needed between the handwashing sink and a shelf of packaged food. The door to the freezer needs repair. Surfaces of equipment and containers need cleaning; walls and doors in the walk-in freezer and cooler need cleaning. The garbage dumpster lid is open. A cover for the floor drain in the drive-thru area is missing, repeat violation. Areas behind and under equipment are not clean; the walls in the three-compartment sink need cleaning; the edges of windows need cleaning. The light bulbs above the hot holding area need shielding.
Marriott Courtyard
600 E. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Foods under an ice bath were not at 41 degrees or below. Alfredo sauce was kept past its discard date.
Noncritical violations: None
On the Mark
2588 N. Gregg Ave., Fayetteville
No violations.
Patty's Custom Cakes
1975 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: The dishwasher was not sanitizing dishes after washing and rinsing.
Noncritical violations: None
Road Runner
357 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Raw chicken was stored above raw fish and bacon in the preparation cooler. A pan of gravy wasn't date marked.
Noncritical violations: None
Vargas Fruteria
1975 W. Sunset Ave., Suite D, Springdale
No violations.
Aug. 17
Dollar General
2393 N. Center St., Elkins
No violations
Elkins Elementary School
380 N. Center St., Elkins
No violations
Elkins Primary School
476 N. Center St., Elkins
No violations
McDonald's
1985 N. Center St., Elkins
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food employee used handwashing sink to dump drink cup.
University of Arkansas Student Union -- Food Court & Catering
435 N. Garland Ave., Suite 209, Fayetteville
Opening inspection
No violations
Walmart on Campus
616 N. Garland Ave., Suite 363, Fayetteville
No violations
White River Discount Foods
2421 N. Center St., Suite A, Elkins
No violations
Aug. 18
Dancin' Bean
617 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violation: Handwashing sink pump does not have enough electrical volts to operate.
Noncritical violations: None
White River Creamery Pushcart
1170 Arkansas 16 South, Elkins
No violations
Aug. 20
Dollar General
1221 S. School Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violation: Observed two cans with dents that may affect seal.
Noncritical violations: None
Farmers Cooperative Inc. Association
417 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville
No violations
Golden Dragon
1387 S. 48th St., Springdale
Critical violations: Jello sheet pans in walk-in cooler were uncovered. Warewashing machine had sanitation levels below 50 ppm. Fish on buffet were not holding at proper temperature at opening time.
Noncritical violations: Food prep surfaces around the kitchen has food on the surfaces and shelving areas.
J.O. Kelly Middle School
1879 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Spray bottles with degreaser do not have a label.
Noncritical violations: Garbage dumpster drain not covered. and open on one side.
Lee Elementary School
400 Quandt Ave., Springdale
No violations
Pizza Hut Delivery
1772 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 2A, Springdale
No violations
Quick Bites
4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Unit 1385, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Hot water not hot enough in three-compartment sink.
Smitty's Garage Burgers & Beer
100 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 102, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Chipotle sauce not cool enough. Raw hamburgers have temperature above 41 degrees.
Noncritical violations: Wiping cloths left on prep-table surfaces with risk of cross contamination.
Valu Outlet
461 W. 15th St., Fayetteville
Critical violation: None
Noncritical violations: Three cans with dents that may affect the seal.
Yum Yos Frozen Treats
4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1420, Fayetteville
No violations
Aug. 21
Butterfield Trail Elementary
3050 Old Missouri Road, Fayetteville
No violations
East Buffet
1320 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Ice cream cones are not partially covered or in a dispenser for customer self-service. Retail food permit is not posted.
Fayetteville Head Start
2052 S. Garland Ave., Fayetteville
No violations
Flash Market
2510 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville
Complaint inspection
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Evidence of the roof in prepackaged food display area leaked rain water.
Parkside Playschool Inc.
2640 Old Wire Road, Fayetteville
No violations
Aug. 22
Baskets
675 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Refrigerator holding raw beef at 46 degrees.
Noncritical violations: Outer door being protected by a screen that was not adequately keeping pests out.
Crossroads Catering -- Food Mobile
111 Graham St., Springdale
Critical violations: Handwash sink not connected to the wastewater tank. Chemical sanitizer not available.
Noncritical violations: Prep table and refrigerator do not have a thermometer. Service window lacks a window rail with screen. A wastewater/sewage holding tank in a food mobile shall be sized 15 percent larger in capacity than the water supply tank.
Mamaka Bowls
495 W. Prairie St., Fayetteville
No violations
Mermaid's
2217 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Lettuce stored in container without covering. Food being stored in cold-holding tables at temperatures between 43 degrees and 46 degrees.
Noncritical violations: None
Prairie Street Bar & Taproom
495 W. Prairie St., Suite 101, Fayetteville
Opening inspection
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Test strips for sanitizer unavailable.
Taqueria Boarritos Farmington
56 Yukon Place, Unit 5, Farmington
Opening inspection
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Test strips for sanitizer unavailable.
Aug. 23
3 Crazy Berries
1826 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Bathroom doors are not completely closed.
Ceviche's
4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
No violations
Cups
675 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville
No violations
Ella's Restaurant
465 N. Arkansas Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Food being stored in a cold-holding table at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
Fayetteville Nutrition
1822 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1A, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit not posted.
Grub's Uptown
3467 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville
Follow-up inspection
No violations
Hoppin' John's Bar and Grill
3290 N. Lee Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Evidence of rodent in upper food preparation storage area.
Noncritical violations: Food employee was wearing a finger ring that was not a plain band. Current retail food permit not posted.
La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
2901 E. Zion Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Person in charge was not on site. Food employee drink cup lacks a lid stored on food preparation table. Partially cooked beefsteak and chicken lack discard time marking.
Noncritical violations: Bar ice bin has soda cooling tubes inside the bottom corner.
Las Palmas Corp.
1115 E. Henry De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown
Critical violations: Walk-in cooler constantly opened and door being left open leaving temperature too warm.
Noncritical violations: None
Springdale High School Football Concession Stand
109 N. Pleasant St., Springdale
No violations
Aug. 24
Farmington Ninth Grade Academy
42 S. Double Springs Road, Farmington
No violations
Angus Jack
2638 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
No violations
Childers Knapp Elementary School
2634 Oriole St., Springdale
No violations
Farmington Career Academies
12329 Arkansas 170 North, Farmington
No violations
La Chispa Del Sabor
701 N. Thompson St., Suite E, Springdale
Critical violations: No label on container holding ice cream in cones for sale. Sanitizer bucket does not have a label. Packaged food does not have required label. Bulk container with ice cream does not have a label.
Noncritical violations: Refrigerator does not have a thermometer.
Mazzio's Italian Eatery
1301 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale
Complaint inspection
Critical violations: Food in buffet not at proper temperature.
Noncritical violations: Some parts of ceiling has holes that have not been covered. Buffet equipment for cold-holding and walk-in cooler do not have a thermometer. Shelves in walk-in cooler not clean. Prep table, interior surfaces and surfaces of door not clean.
McDonald's
1641 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Cheese in prep area past expiration time.
Noncritical violations: None
Powerhouse Seafood and Grill
112 N. University Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Mashed potatoes stored below raw beef.
Noncritical violations: Food stores in containers on the floor in dry storage area.
Prairie Grove Elementary School
801 Viney Grove Road, Prairie Grove
No violations
Prairie Grove Senior Center
475 Ed Staggs Drive, Prairie Grove
No violations
Subway
2111-A Old Missouri Road, Springdale
Critical violations: Food in prep-table and in refrigerator at wrong temperature. Prep tables and refrigerator do not have a thermometer. Washed whole tomatoes stored in dirty cardboard box next to a container with slicer tomatoes.
Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit not posted.
Veracruz Es Bello Seafood
2223 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale
No violations
Aug. 25
Springdale Civic Center
2323 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale
No violations
Zabana Night Club
2323 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite A, Springdale
No violations
Aug. 27
Club Buena Vista
2056 Dime Drive, Suite C, Springdale
No violations
Green Star C-Store
3111 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale
Critical violations: Tuna sandwich and pimiento cheese sandwich has expiration date passed allowed time.
Noncritical violations: Ice packaged on side is missing address on label. Soda nozzles not clean. Filters in hood ventilation not clean.
La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
2901 E. Zion Road, Fayetteville
Follow-up inspection
No violations
Las Fajitas Mexican Grill
5266 N. Thompson St., Springdale
Critical violations: Table top hot holding units not holding food at 135 degrees or above; units not turned on. Pans of pork charroz and hot dog not at proper temperature. Hot dogs and crab not date-marked as required.
Noncritical violations: Pans of food not being cooled properly. Drill with paint mixer attached in food preparation area being used to blend refried beans, repeat violation.
Mazzio's Italian Eatery
1301 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale
Follow-up inspection
Critical violations: Food in salad bar not at proper temperatures. Walk-in cooler had food debris and mold accumulation.
Noncritical violations: Equipment to keep food cold in salad bar does not have thermometer. Equipment surfaces not clean. Some areas of wall and floor not clean.
My Other Mother Child Care
3176 N. Sara Lane, Fayetteville
No violations
Taqueria Lulu's
1064 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown
No violations
The Lodge at Butterfield Trail
1923 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville
No violations
Aug. 28
Feltner Brothers
992 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Suite B, Tontitown
No violations
Holt Middle School
2365 Rupple Road, Fayetteville
No violations
