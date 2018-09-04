A Yellville man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after admitting to shooting his uncle and grandfather on Saturday.

About 6:45 p.m., the Marion County sheriff's office responded to a shooting on Arkansas 14, about 10 miles south of Yellville, according to a statement.

Deputies arrived to find two individuals on the front porch dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said.

Donald Steven Beckwith Jr., 32, was taken into custody at the scene, the statement said. During an interview, Beckwith admitted that he had shot his uncle and grandfather during a physical altercation.

Beckwith was being held without bail at the Marion County jail as of Monday afternoon, records show.

