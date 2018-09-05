North Little Rock police arrested a 20-year-old woman Wednesday on murder charges relating to a stabbing death last week.

Officers responded to a disturbance call on West 11th Street on Aug. 29 and found Joseph Venson, 47, lying in the street with multiple stab wounds to his upper legs, according to a news release.

Venson died after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Officers Wednesday charged Jasmine Ayers with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence, according to the release.

She was being held without bond in the Pulaski County jail but was not listed on the jail’s online inmate roster as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.