BENTONVILLE — An Arkansas man told authorities he threw 1-year-old child into a crib, causing life-threatening injuries requiring treatment in a Springfield, Mo., hospital, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Dallas Colten Lewallen, 25, of Rogers was arrested Sunday on a battery charge.

Jay Saxton, Benton County's chief public defender, said at a bond hearing Lewallen has lived in Northwest Arkansas for 10 years and would stay with his aunt in Springdale if released on bond.

Circuit Judge Robin Green set bond at $500,000. Lewallen's arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 15.

Rogers police received a report a boy was taken from Mercy Hospital to Mercy in Springfield after being diagnosed with a brain bleed, according to the affidavit. The child was listed in critical condition.

Detectives went to Springfield and interviewed Megan Seals, the boy's mother, who said she and Lewallen had been dating four months and he had lived with her and her two children for about two weeks, according to court documents.

Seals said she found Lewallen holding her unconscious son Saturday night, the affidavit states. Lewallen tried to stop Seals from calling 911, authorities said.

Seals told police she believed Lewallen caused her son's injuries because he cried often. The boy's physician said the child's injuries were not consistent with a fall and a level of force was involved in the injuries, according to the affidavit.

Seals' daughter shares a bedroom with her brother and was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton Count,. She repeatedly said "Daddy Dallas" threw her brother and he was dead, according to the affidavit. The girl was asked to show how her brother was thrown and she lifted a doll in the air and threw it to the ground, court documents show. The affidavit did not specify the girl's age.

Lewallen told police he went into the room and saw the boy on the floor having a seizure. Lewallen said the boy landed on his face and had a bloody lip, so he picked up the child and carried him to his mother, according to the affidavit.

Police confronted Lewallen with the extent of the child's injuries, and he told investigators he threw the boy, authorities said. He added it was possible the child struck his head against a rail when he threw him into the crib, the affidavit states.

Court documents state the boy had surgery to remove a part of his skull to stabilize him.