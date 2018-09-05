LITTLE ROCK— A bodyguard of the rapper who was performing at a Little Rock nightclub when a gunfight broke out has pleaded guilty to transferring a firearm to a felon.

Kentrell Gwynn, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday to giving a pistol to rapper Ricky Hampton, who is a felon. The charge stemmed from an incident outside a Forrest City nightclub early June 25.

A female motorist told authorities that she saw Hampton standing in the doorway of a car holding a gun and screaming at her to get out of the way as his entourage moved toward her car about 2:45 a.m. outside the club.

Hampton, who uses the stage name "Finese2Tymes," was performing at Little Rock's Power Ultra Lounge July 1, 2017, when gunfire broke out. No one was killed, but 25 people were injured in the crossfire.

Gwynn faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. His sentencing date has not yet been set.

Hampton pleaded guilty March 5 to being a felon in possession of a firearm in the Forrest City incident, and he also faces up to 10 years in prison.

Both Gwynn and Hampton have been ordered to surrender their weapons.

