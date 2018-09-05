Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories 🔴 Kavanaugh hearing Obits Brummett online Wally Hall In the news Newsletters Weather Puzzles/games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
DHS site experiencing 'sporadic' issues, Arkansas officials say; Wednesday is deadline for some enrollees to report work activities by The Associated Press | Today at 6:27 p.m. 1comment

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas officials say the website people on the state's expanded Medicaid program use to report work activities under a new requirement to keep their coverage is experiencing "sporadic" issues.

The Department of Human Services said Wednesday that the state's data center is experiencing network issues that has affected it and other agencies.

DHS said the issues could affect people as they log in and report their activities on the www.access.arkansas.gov site. Wednesday is the last day for enrollees to report August activities.

DHS said enrollees who are unable to report because of the issue can request a good cause exemption by sending an email to AWgoodcauserequest@dhs.arkansas.gov or by contacting their local DHS county office by close of business Oct. 5. The request should include information enrollees were trying to report.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • DoubleBlind
    September 5, 2018 at 6:58 p.m.

    This is completely unacceptable and has been a chronic issue. The deadline should be extended and everyone involved with the website should be axed. They are clearly completely incompetent.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT