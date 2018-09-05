LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas officials say the website people on the state's expanded Medicaid program use to report work activities under a new requirement to keep their coverage is experiencing "sporadic" issues.

The Department of Human Services said Wednesday that the state's data center is experiencing network issues that has affected it and other agencies.

DHS said the issues could affect people as they log in and report their activities on the www.access.arkansas.gov site. Wednesday is the last day for enrollees to report August activities.

DHS said enrollees who are unable to report because of the issue can request a good cause exemption by sending an email to AWgoodcauserequest@dhs.arkansas.gov or by contacting their local DHS county office by close of business Oct. 5. The request should include information enrollees were trying to report.

