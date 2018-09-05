These stylish glasses from Root 7 feel as good in the hand as they look on the bar. Geo Glasses, available in black or gold, feature an angular, spherelike shape reminiscent of a geodesic dome. The lead-free glasses are "hand blown soda glass with fire polish shine." The thick -- but not too thick -- glasses are sturdy without being heavy and the lip is just right for sipping. The package describes the glasses as "stackable" but we were unable to stack them in a way that felt stable.

Handwash only.

$30 for a set of 2.

