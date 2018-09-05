GateHouse Media, which last week closed two newspapers in central Arkansas, will follow that up with three more closings in Hope, Arkadelphia and Prescott.

Sept. 14 will be the last day of operations for the Siftings-Herald in Arkadelphia, the Hope Star and the Nevada County Picayune Times in Prescott, Ashley Wemberley, executive director of the Arkansas Press Association, confirmed Wednesday.

Representatives of GateHouse, based in suburban Rochester, N.Y., didn’t return telephone calls for comment.

GateHouse last week closed the North Little Rock Times and the Lonoke County Democrat.