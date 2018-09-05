Sections
Governor looks to repeal a quarter of all Arkansas regulations Today at 4:26 p.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is seen in this file photo.

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says state agencies and subcommittees have recommended over 800 state rules and regulations to the Legislature for repeal.

During a news conference Wednesday, Hutchinson, a Republican, said that number represented nearly a quarter of all the rules and regulations of the state's various agencies.

Hutchinson said many of these rules are outdated and cumbersome.

State Sen. Jim Hendren, also a Republican, said small businesses will find it easier to comply with state regulations when there are fewer rules to review.

Last year, the Legislature required all state agencies to review their rules and report which ones they no longer intended to enforce. Those reports will now be reviewed by the Legislature, which will make its final recommendations by the end of the year.

  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    September 5, 2018 at 5:27 p.m.

    Thats not what the Constituents who voted for him asked for...
    Hendren also is cashing in, or out as the case may be...
    Seriously they should all be in jail. This is just sad.
    Enjoy the last years of opportunity/nature etc. It's over.
    There are not enough words for the exposition of every factor in the great global debacle known as new world old school politics.

    "Words are singularly the most powerful force available to humanity. We can choose to use this force constructively with words of encouragement, or destructively using words of despair. Words have energy and power with the ability to help, to heal, to hinder, to hurt, to harm, to humiliate and to humble."

    "The power over others, absolute power, corrupts absolutely."
